Squash star Nicol David named ‘Greatest Athlete of All Time’ in online poll

Monday, 01 Feb 2021 10:30 PM MYT

BY KEERTAN AYAMANY

Nicol David received a total of 318,943 votes, coming ahead of tug-of-war champion Jame Kehoe, and powerlifter Larysa Soloviova by over 200,000 votes. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Datuk Nicol Ann David has been named the “Greatest Athlete of All Time” by international sporting association, The World Games, after she received the most votes in an online poll conducted by them.

David received a total of 318,943 votes, coming ahead of tug-of-war champion Jame Kehoe, and powerlifter Larysa Soloviova by over 200,000 votes.

 

The poll had featured 24 athletes, and concluded at 11pm yesterday.

Collectively, 1,204,637 votes had been cast.

Malaysians have since taken to social media platforms to congratulate David.

Prior to her retirement in 2019, David had dominated the international squash scene, having held the world number one ranking for a record-breaking 108 months in a row.

