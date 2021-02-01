Squash star Nicol David named ‘Greatest Athlete of All Time’ in online poll

Nicol David received a total of 318,943 votes, coming ahead of tug-of-war champion Jame Kehoe, and powerlifter Larysa Soloviova by over 200,000 votes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Datuk Nicol Ann David has been named the “Greatest Athlete of All Time” by international sporting association, The World Games, after she received the most votes in an online poll conducted by them.

David received a total of 318,943 votes, coming ahead of tug-of-war champion Jame Kehoe, and powerlifter Larysa Soloviova by over 200,000 votes.

Nicol David 🇲🇾 is The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time! With a huge number of votes, 318,943 she was voted as the greatest of the 24 sports legends that started the race in January. All in all, 1,204,637 votes were cast in the poll!#WeAreTheWorldGames @WorldSquash pic.twitter.com/po08clPfkT — The World Games (@TheWorldGames) February 1, 2021

The poll had featured 24 athletes, and concluded at 11pm yesterday.

Collectively, 1,204,637 votes had been cast.

Malaysians have since taken to social media platforms to congratulate David.

Prior to her retirement in 2019, David had dominated the international squash scene, having held the world number one ranking for a record-breaking 108 months in a row.