eSports: Malaysia’s Team Secret qualify for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile Global Championship finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malaysia’s Team Secret have qualified for the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile Global Championship Grand Finals to be held in Dubai from January 21-24.

With the top 16 of the 24 teams from the league stage having the chance to feature in the finals, Team Secret finished 15th with 205 total points from 60 matches played from November 24 to December 20.

They will fight it out with the other 15 teams, including six from South-east Asia, in the finals for the largest total prize pool in the history of mobile gaming amounting to US$2 million (RM8.1 million).

Chinese team Four Angry Men (4AM), who emerged top in the league, had pocketed US$300,000 in prize money while second-placed Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR) from Indonesia received US$125,000.

“Congratulations to all teams who have successfully qualified to the final stage. Again, we will show our commitment to provide a breakthrough in mobile esports events and present the best watching experience of esports tournaments for fans around the world,” Gaga Li, head of PUBG Mobile SEA Esports, said in a statement today.

The other finalists are Aerowolf Limax from Indonesia; RRQ AThena, Secret Jin, POWER888 KPS (Thailand); Klas Digital Athletic, Futbolist (Turkey); Nova Esports (China); Abrupt Slayers (Nepal); A7 eSports Brazil); ZEUS ESPORT (Mongolia); Natus Vincere (Russia); A1 eSports (Bangladesh) and Konina Power (Commonwealth of Independent States). — Bernama