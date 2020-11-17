LTdL 2021 cancelled, race to be held in 2022, says Malaysian National Cycling Federation

Schoolchildren waving flags as the Le Tour De Langkawi 2020 (LTdL) racing team competing in the first LTdL Tour series crosses Kuching Isthmus, February 7, 2020. MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Wahab said the cancellation of Asia’s most elite race was decided at a special meeting involving several parties including the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) yesterday. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Le Tour de Langkawi 2021 (LTdL 2021) has been cancelled and the race would resume in 2022, according to the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF).

He described it as a pragmatic decision taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which is sweeping the world.

“Many matters had to be considered by all parties including MNCF and KBS. I believe the International Cycling Union (UCI) will accept our explanation because it was reached based on a pressing situation,” he said in a statement today.

Abu Samah said MNCF as the rights holder for organisation of LTdL would give a detailed explanation to UCI immediately to help teams that had accepted the invitation to participate to take the necessary follow-up action.

“This decision was made in view of the limited time for all parties to make close preparations in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the world early this year. What more, the decision to cancel the Johor Malaysia Games had also been made.

“So, it is better for LTdL 2021 to be cancelled as well. I hope this decision will be accepted by all parties,” he added.

Abu Samah, who is Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) vice-president, said certain quarters had tried to organise LTdL 2021 in September next year but could not find suitable dates from UCI. — Bernama