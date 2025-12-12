KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to kidnapping a Bangladeshi businessman in Selayang last June.

Jun’haidati Tukiman, 47, a shop assistant, together with another individual still at large, is accused of kidnapping the 47-year-old man for ransom in front of the An-Nur Mosque, Taman Sri Murni, near here, at 11.30pm on June 26.

The charge was framed under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a minimum of 30 years and up to 40 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah fixed February 13, 2026, for mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Mohd Zaidi Othman.

On July 30, seven foreign men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with the same offence. — Bernama