Training for Sabah squad halted over CMCO, says state coach

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Sabah football team’s preparation for the upcoming Malaysia Cup tournament is severely affected by the implementation of the statewide conditional movement control order (CMCO) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said that at the moment, the team is facing a disruptive period as players are not allowed to have team training, while the application for special permission to continue training, was rejected by the state government.

“If we look at it, yes, we are in a problematic situation where training is not allowed by the state government due to CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP). Our players are currently training individually every day,” he told Bernama.

“Team officials would provide players with their individual training programmes for the day and they would train by themselves,” he said adding that despite this, players are finding it tough to practise to their maximum capabilities.

The Indonesian coach explained that activities such as jogging and running in the open are crucial for players and with them being restricted, players now have to run in empty car park on their own with less training equipment.

Meanwhile, Kurniawan said that the management will reapply to the state government for special training permission today, to commence their training for their final Super League match against UiTM FC on October 31 and the Malaysia Cup which is slated to kick off from Nov 6.

“If this (special permission) is not approved, then we would have to train individually until we get to the peninsula on October 29 for our match. We would have to maximise our practice there.

“Currently we are also looking for stadiums that we can use for training in the peninsula once we are there,” he said explaining that there is no way that they would be able to leave the state before October 29 due to the mandatory Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test which would require a five-day quarantine first before departure.

Nonetheless, Kurniawan said the players are not giving up on their chances at the trophy.

“Despite facing challenging times in the face of this tournament, our players have assured us that they will train and do as much as they can to fight for Sabah.

“I believe the boys will put their best foot forward for their upcoming match and the tournament. I hope we would be able to make our mark in the tournament,” Kurniawan said reiterating that the team would maximise training once they reach the peninsula.

Sabah are currently at the 10th place in the Super League table with nine points from 10 matches while UiTM are in eighth spot with 14 points. — Bernama