JDT extends contracts of key players

JOHOR BARU, Oct 20 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have moved early to strengthen their bid for another trophy challenge next season by extending the contracts of several key players, today.

A brief statement was uploaded on the Southern Tigers’ official Facebook account over the matter, however, the duration of the contracts was not disclosed.

Also uploaded were several pictures of players who signed the new contracts, witnessed by the club’s owner, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Among those who signed on the dotted line were S. Kunanlan, Gary Steven Robbart, Mohd Farizal Marlias, Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Adam Nor Azlin, Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman, Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor and Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid.

JDT’s feeder club JDT II also saw a few players extend their contracts, including Muhammad Aiman Danish Azli Abdul Azim and Muhamad Feroz Baharudin. — Bernama