Saint-Maximin signs six-year Newcastle deal

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin in action against Burnely at St James’ Park, Newcastle October 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 15 — Newcastle have tied down French winger Allan Saint-Maximin to a new six-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Saint-Maximin has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 34 games for the Magpies since joining for €18 million (RM87.7 million) from Nice last year.

“Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new, improved contract with the club which will keep him at St. James’ Park until 2026,” Newcastle said in a statement.

The 23-year-old highlighted his connection with the Newcastle fans as a major part in his desire to stay on Tyneside.

“Every club I’d been before, the fans loved me - but not like the Newcastle fans,” he said. “Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it’s my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

“That’s really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I’m really happy.”

Saint-Maximin played a big part in ensuring Newcastle’s comfortable survival in the English top-flight last season and has started the new campaign brightly, scoring and creating a goal in a 3-1 win over Burnley before the international break.

“He’s had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet,” said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

“He can go as far as he wants to go, because he’s got the talent to do it.” — AFP