KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that Malaysia’s transport sector will play a critical role in shielding the economy from global shocks, as geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt supply chains and drive up costs.

Delivering his first address at the Transport Ministry’s monthly assembly, Anwar said the sector sits at the heart of both daily life and national economic performance, with nearly every industry dependent on its efficiency.

“Every crisis affects transportation… whether it is oil, agriculture or basic goods, all are linked to this sector,” he said.

He pointed out that ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have already begun to ripple through global logistics networks, pushing up freight charges and insurance premiums, particularly for shipments moving through strategic routes.

These rising costs, he said, are not isolated to the energy sector but will inevitably filter down to broader economic activity, affecting production costs, prices of goods and overall business operations.

“Even when oil prices fluctuate, the cost of transporting it has increased… and this impacts the entire chain,” he added.

Anwar said this places added responsibility on the Transport Ministry to ensure efficiency, coordination and policy clarity, as any disruption or delay could have far-reaching consequences for the economy.

Beyond infrastructure, he stressed that the ministry’s role extends to safeguarding the continuity of supply chains and supporting economic resilience during uncertain times.

“The decisions made here do not just improve services — they determine the continuity of life and the strength of our economy,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar urged ministry officials to adapt quickly to evolving global conditions, including rising operational costs and shifting trade dynamics, while continuing to improve service delivery.

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, noting that managing such challenges requires a coordinated, whole-of-nation approach.

Despite the pressures, Anwar maintained that Malaysia remains in a relatively stable position, supported by strong institutional coordination and international engagement.

However, he cautioned that global uncertainties are likely to persist, particularly in the energy and logistics sectors, and called on the ministry to remain proactive in addressing emerging challenges.