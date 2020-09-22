Gavin Green set for return to action on home soil in this week’s PGM Glenmarie Championship

Gavin is raring to get back to golfing action at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club where he has won twice before. — Picture via ParGolf

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Malaysian No 1 Gavin Green will play in this week’s PGM Glenmarie Championship on the local Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour as he gears up for a return to the European Tour at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in early October.

Gavin returned to Malaysia at the end of August after playing four events on the European Tour’s UK Swing, where he mixed two good finishes with two missed cuts. Following the mandatory 14-day quarantine which ended last week, the 26-year-old is raring to get back to golfing action at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club where he has won twice before.

“I’ve only had a few casual rounds since the quarantine ended, so the tournament will be a good gauge of where my competitive game is at right now. It will also be nice to play with my fellow Malaysians, especially since it’s not long after Merdeka and Malaysia Day,” said Gavin, who made history in 2017 when he became the first Malaysian to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit title.

The PGM Glenmarie Championship will be played at Glenmarie’s Garden Course, where Gavin chalked up his first win as a professional at the 2016 PGM Northport ADT Championship. In 2012, while still an amateur, he won the Malaysian Amateur Open at Glenmarie’s other 18, the Valley Course.

“I have many good memories of Glenmarie as I won the Malaysian Amateur Open there in 2012, as well as my first title as a professional in the 2016 PGM Northport ADT Championship. Both victories were important milestones in my career,” said Gavin, whose first professional win came in the 2014 PGM Vascory Templer Park Championship before he joined the paid ranks.

In 2018, Gavin represented Team Asia in the EurAsia Cup at Glenmarie’s Garden Course, where he recorded two wins and one loss in the 14-10 defeat to a star-studded Team Europe. His last tournament on Malaysian soil was the 2019 PGM Maybank ADT Championship at Saujana Golf & Country Club last November, where he lost in a playoff to Thailand’s Nirun Sae-uen.

Following the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, Gavin will play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in England and then the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews. After that UK stretch, he plans to skip the Italian Open before taking part in back-to-back events in Cyprus.

The abbreviated 2020 European Tour season ends with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on December 10-13, which will feature the top 60 players from the tour’s season-long Race To Dubai rankings. Gavin is currently in 35th place on the rankings. — ParGolf



