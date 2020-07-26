Andalucia GP: Hafizh fails to complete race due to engine problem in scorching weather

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah did not finish the race today, citing poor weather conditions. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Extremely hot weather conditions, with temperatures soaring to 38 degrees Celcius, at the Jerez Circuit in Spain took its toll on national Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah as he failed to complete his race at the Andalucia Grand Prix today.

The Aspar Team rider started the race in ninth spot on the grid but called it quits in the 11th lap after struggling with tyre and engine problems due to the heat.

“Today’s race was quite difficult for all the riders because the circuit was quite hot compared to other circuits on the MotoGP Championship this season.

“Anyway, in today’s race I tried to stay among the top 10 riders but I had the same problem as (Beta Tools Speed Up) rider Jorge Navarro of Spain. Because the circuit was so hot, suddenly our tyre temperatures went from 75 degrees Celcius to 93 degrees Celcius; while our engine temperate shot up by 10 degrees Celcius,” he said in a short video recording after the race.

Meanwhile, three Italians made a clean sweep of the top three spots in the 23-lap race.

Enea Bastianini of Italtrans Racing Team earned his second podium finish since the Qatar GP in March after clocking 39 minutes, 23.922 seconds, followed by SKY Racing Team VR46 riders Luca Marini (2.153 seconds behind) and Marco Bezzecchi (3.243 seconds behind).

Another Malaysian rider, Kasma Danial Kasmayuddin of Onexox TKKR SAG Team also failed to complete the race after suffering engine problems in the 20th lap. — Bernama