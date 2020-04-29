Pardew to leave ADO Den Haag after Dutch League cancellation

Alan Pardew’s contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, which was declared null and void last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, April 29 ― English manager Alan Pardew will leave ADO Den Haag after the Dutch league season was scrapped, the Eredivisie club announced yesterday.

The 58-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, which was declared null and void last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace boss Pardew joined Den Haag with the club struggling to avoid relegation and managed just one win from eight matches in charge.

“The roads of ADO Den Haag and Alan Pardew are going to separate,” the club said in a statement.

“Assistant coaches Chris Powell and Paul Butler, whose contracts are also due to expire, will not return.”

Den Haag were spared potential relegation from the top flight as they sat seven points from safety when the league was ended with eight matches remaining.

It was Pardew's first job since leaving West Brom in April 2018. ― AFP