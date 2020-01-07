Tottenham’s Son vows to learn from red card ‘pain’

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min reacts after being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match with Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London December 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 7 — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says he has learned his lesson after the “pain” of being sent off three times since May.

The South Korean was back in action for Spurs in Sunday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough after serving a three-match ban for his dismissal against Chelsea last month.

Son’s sending off for kicking out at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger was the latest of his unwanted hat-trick of straight reds, although one — for the tackle at Everton that broke Andre Gomes’ ankle — was rescinded on appeal.

“I am trying to learn something about this situation. Three red cards is something I don’t want,” he said.

“It is not something I expected, but three red cards, it was painful.”

Spurs missed one of their star assets over the Christmas period and Son is keen to make sure it does not happen again.

Son suffered more frustration on his return as he struggled in the number nine role, filling in for the absent Harry Kane in the FA Cup third-round match against Championship side Boro.

Kane looks set to be out for a couple of months with a hamstring injury and Son has called on his teammates to help fill the void.

“We have other players who can play as a striker,” he said. “It is the gaffer’s choice. Every player should be ready and every player should be ready to fight and compete.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said he would have to find a new way of playing in Kane’s absence.

“In this moment it is not going to be, ‘Harry, Harry, Harry, Harry’,” the Portuguese manager said.

“We have what we have and we stick with them. The boys did what they can. You cannot transform Lucas (Moura) or Son into a number nine like Harry Kane.

“So we have to try other things and that is what we are going to do.” — AFP