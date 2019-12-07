Diver Tze Liang continues smashing performance at SEA Games

Ooi Tze Liang in action during the 2019 SEA Games at the Athletic Stadium in New Clark City December 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW CLARK CITY (Philippines), Dec 7 — National elite diver, Ooi Tze Liang continued his smashing performance after retaining the gold medal in the men’s 3 metre individual springboard at the 30th SEA Games in Philippines, today.

The 26-year-old who clinched the gold medal with another national diver, Chew Yiwei in the synchronised event yesterday, accumulated 454.60 points after six round of dives.

It was Tze Liang’s 11th gold at the biennial games, having won three gold in 2013 in Myanmar, four golds in 2015, and also two golds at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

His teammate, Mohd Syafiq Puteh secured the silver with 402.50 points, while Singapore’s Mark Lee Han Ming, settled for bronze with 325.50 points. — Bernama