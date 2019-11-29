Safawi’s stunner nominated for 2019 AFC Champions League best goal

Muhammad Safawi Rasid celebrates after scoring a goal against Indonesia in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers in Bukit Jalil November 19, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) star Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s stunner against Shandong Luneng has been nominated for the best goal of the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

The 22-year-old winger, who scored two goals in Malaysia’s 2-0 win over Indonesia in their second leg Group G match of the 2022 World Cup/ 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers this month, is among the top ten nominees, according to AFC’s official website.

The other nine candidates are Islom Tukhtakhujaev of PFC Lokomotiv, Gonzalo Viera (Al Rayyan), Sergio Antonio (Kashima Antlers), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Persepolis), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor Tashkent FK), Kim Dae-won of Daegu FC, Romario Ricardo Silva (Al Ittihad), Khalid Muneer (Al Duhail) and Fabrício dos Santos of Urawa Reds.

Muhammad Safawi netted a long-range goal in the 60th minute of the match in Malaysia’s narrow 1-2 defeat on April 9, at the Jinan Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Shandong.

Local football fans can vote for Muhammad Safawi at https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-champions-league/latest/news/vote-for-your-best-goal-of-afc-champions-league-2019. — Bernama