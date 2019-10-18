Reports: Bulgaria coach Balakov resigns following racism fallout

Balakov had he had not heard any racist abuse from the stands but apologised to the England team for the fans’ behaviour in an email to reporters late on Tuesday. ― Reuters pic

SOFIA, Oct 18 — Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov has stepped down from his position after home fans subjected England’s black players with racist abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, Sky Sports reported today.

The 53-year-old was in charge of the team in the 6-0 defeat by England on Monday when some of the supporters taunted the visitors with Nazi salutes and monkey chants, prompting match officials to halt the game twice.

Balakov had said after the game he had not heard any racist abuse from the stands but apologised to the England team for the fans’ behaviour in an email to reporters late on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian FA President Borislav Mihaylov has since resigned and police in the country have made 12 arrests so far. — Reuters