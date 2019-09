Malaysia defeats Indonesia 3-2 in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Malaysia’s Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad celebrates after scoring a goal during the Fifa World Cup preliminary qualification round 2 at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta September 5, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia defeated Indonesia 3-2 in their Group G opener of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta tonight.

Half time:

Malaysia 1-2 Indonesia

Goal scorers:

Malaysia — Mohamadou Sumareh (37th, 90+7 minute), Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad (66th minute)

Indonesia — Alberto Goncalves (12th, 39th minute)

Malaysia’s players celebrate a goal as Indonesia’s players react during the Fifa World Cup preliminary qualification round 2 at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta September 5, 2019. — AFP pic

MALAYSIA: Mohd Farizal Marlias (Captain), Matthew Davies, Shahrul Mohd Saad, Adam Nor Azlin, La’Vere Corbin Ong, Brendan Gan, Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih, Muhammad Hadin Azman (Mohamadou Sumareh), Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad (Mohamed Syamer Kutty), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Muhammad Akhyar Rashid).

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa (Captain), Yustinus Paew, Manahati Lestusen, Ricky Fajrin Saputra, Hansamu Yama Pranata, Zulfiandi (Rizky Ahmad Sanjaya), Saddil Ramdani (Irfan Samaling Kumi), Evan Dimas Darmono, Stefano Lilipaly, Andik Vermansah, Alberto Goncalves.

Referee: Ko Hyung Jin (South Korea) — Bernama