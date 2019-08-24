JDT almost confirmed of quarter-final spot in Malaysia Cup

Johor Darul Ta’zim and PKNP FC players in action during their match at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are almost certain to make it to the 2019 Malaysia Cup quarterfinals, after beating PKN FC FC 5-0 in Group B action last night.

In the match played at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, the Southern Tigers opened the scoring in the 13th minute through a header from Brazilian import Mauricio Santos, before Argentina’s Gonzalo Cabrera doubled the lead in the 31st minute.

Things got worse for the visitors, as five minutes later, Muhammad Safawi Rasid who was fouled in the penalty box, converted the penalty kick.

The 2017 Malaysia Cup champions then sealed the victory in a stylish manner through Brazilian import Diogo Luis Santo’s penalty kick in the 49th minute after being fouled by PKNP goalkeeper Shafiq Afifi Suhaimi, and Muhammad Safawi’s 61st minute strike.

It was also a form of revenge for the Southern Tigers squad, as the previous encounter between the two teams last Friday in Manjung saw PKNP FC fight back from 0-2 down to tie the game.

JDT now leads Group B with 10 points from four games, followed by Petaling Jaya City FC with six points and a game in hand, while PKNP FC sits in third with four points from four matches and UiTM FC in last place with no points after three games.

Meanwhile, in Group A action, 2018 Malaysia Cup runners-up Terengganu FC failed to claim an early spot for the quarterfinals as they lost 2-3 to Negri Sembilan at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

The home side, determined to secure their first win after losing the three previous matches, started off brightly with Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir scoring a goal in the second minute, before Brazilian import Jose Almir Barros Neto doubled the lead just three minutes later.

The Turtles squad tried to close the gap through Lee Andrew Tuck’s penalty kick in the 36th minute, but three-time champions Negri Sembilan made it 3-1 through Igor Carneiro Luiz in the 65th minute, before Serhii Andrieiev reduced the deficit in extra time.

With all teams in Group A having played four matches, Terengganu FC sit at the top with nine points, followed by Kedah (7) PKNS FC (4) and Negri Sembilan (3). — Bernama