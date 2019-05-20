Nur Dhabitah ends Malaysia’s barren run at Diving World Series

National women’s diver, Nur Dhabitah Mohd Sabri, poses with her bronze medal at the 2019 Diving World Series in London May 19, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Team MAS

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — National women’s diver, Nur Dhabitah Mohd Sabri ended Malaysia’s medal drought in the 2019 Diving World Series (DWS) after clinching the bronze medal in the final leg of the tournament in London yesterday.

The 19-year-old accumulated 344.40 points after five round of dives in the 3m springboard event in the tournament held at London Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, according to International Swimming Federation (FINA) website www.fina.org.

It was Nur Dhabitah’s second medal in DWS, having won the silver with Pandelela Rinong in the women’s 10m platform synchronised event in Windsor, Canada in 2017.

Australian diver, Maddison Keeney bagged the gold in the event with 368.30 points, while Jennifer Abel of Canada settled for silver with 353.05 points.

Earlier, Nur Dhabitah who paired up with Muhammad Syafiq Puteh in the mixed 3m synchronised event finished fifth out of eight pairs with 302.43 points.

Hosts pair, Thomas Daley/Grace Reid took gold with 322.89 points, Domonic Bedggood/Madison Keeney of Australia won the silver (322.14 points), while Canadian pair of Francois Imbeau-Dulac/Jennifer Abel settled for bronze (319.02 points).

For the record, Malaysia failed to produce any medal finish in previous four legs—Sagamihara, Japan (March 1-3), Beijing, China (March 7-9), Montreal, Canada (April 26-28) and in Kazan, Russia (May 10-12). — Bernama