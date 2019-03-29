Chow-Lee the only remaining Malaysian shuttlers in India Open

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — National women’s doubles pair, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean are the only Malaysian pair left standing in the 2019 India Open Badminton Tournament in New Delhi, India, today.

Chow-Lee, the third seed defeated the eighth seed, Chayanit Chaladchalam-Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand;21-14 and 21-12 in the quarter-finals match held at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Another national women’s pair, fourth seeded Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Yap Cheng Wen, however, crashed out from the US$350,000 (RM1.428 million) tournament after they were stunned by the unheralded Indonesian pair, Della Destiara Haris-Tania Oktaviani Kusumah; losing 21-16, 14-21 and 12-21.

Malaysian professional men’s doubles pair, Mohamad Arif Ab Latif/Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub were also eliminated from the BWF Level 3 tournament after they were beaten by Ricky Karandasuwardi-Angga Pratama of Indonesia;18-21, 21-14 and 17-21 in another last eight match.

Malaysia’s interest in a few other categories including men’s singles has ended in the preliminary round of the competition. — Bernama