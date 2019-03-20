Malaysia meet two-gold target at Special Olympics World Games 2019

The Olympic flame is lit during the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics World Games at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates March 14, 2019. — AFP pic

ABU DHABI, March 20 — Malaysia have met their two-gold medal target at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games 2019 when Muhammad Haziq Rizal triumphed in the equestrian B1 dressage event yesterday.

The 23-year-old accumulated 196 points in the division 5 of the event to win the gold at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

Darlene Milord of Haiti (194 points) and Great Britain’s Marie Stuartso (158 points) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Aniq Saiful Bahri clinched silver medal in the division 9 of same event. The 20-year-old scored 175 points for the medal.

Finland’s Olli Samuli Aarnio finished in first with a comfortable 208 points, while Elsa Clement of Monaco ended in third place with 150 points.

The national contingent has also won three bronze medals through Muhammad Adam Zikry Syamsul Bahri in men’s 100m freestyle swimming division M6, Md Yaser Md Rostam in men’s long jump division M7 and women’s unified seven-a-side football.

On Monday, Nurasmah Mohd Shah bagged Malaysia’s first gold medal through women’s bocce singles event.

After six days of the Games, Malaysia has won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals. — Bernama