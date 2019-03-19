Nurasmah delivers Malaysia’s first gold at Special Olympics World Games 2019

Nurasmah Mohd Shah clinched the gold in the F22 division with three wins and one draw at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi March 10, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

ABU DHABI, March 19 — Nurasmah Mohd Shah bagged Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games 2019 here, through women’s bocce singles event yesterday.

The 22-year-old clinched the gold in the F22 division with three wins and one draw at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) here, while Serbian Milica Vlajkovic and Amanda Shumaker of the United States clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, Siti Rohimah Mohd Nizam delivered the country’s third silver medal after finishing second in the women’s 100m F9 division with 19.11 seconds at the Dubai Police Officers Club Stadium.

Egyptian Fatma Ashraf Aboseria (17.88s) and Jeannine Jessica Coulibaly (19.72s) from Burkina Faso claimed the gold and bronze medals respectively.

Malaysia’s other two silvers were delivered by Muhammad Naiim Rosli in men’s bowling singles in the D34 division and Muhammad Radhi Safie in 200m race on Sunday.

Around 7,500 athletes from more than 190 countries competing at the Games for the people with intellectual disabilities held from March 14 to 21. — Bernama