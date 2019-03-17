Ronaldo rested as Genoa inflict Juve’s first Serie A defeat

Genoa’s Goran Pandev scores their second goal vs Juventus during their Serie A match in Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy, March 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

MILAN, March 17 — Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season today losing 2-0 to Genoa with late goals from former player Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev.

Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.

Sturaro and Pandev came off the bench in the second half scoring on 72 minutes and 81 minutes respectively to inflict the first league defeat on Massimiliano Allegri’s side since April 2018 against Napoli.

The Champions had already been beaten this season by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and lost in the Champions League to Young Boys in the group stage and Atletico Madrid the last 16 first leg.

Juventus had won 24 of their 27 previous matches in Serie A with three draws including 1-1 to Genoa in the reverse fixture.

Allegri’s side remain on track for an eighth consecutive title as they sit 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli who host Udinese later today.

Genoa move up to 12th after this eighth win of the season. — AFP