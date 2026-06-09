SINGAPORE, June 9 — Singapore authorities will intensify enforcement operations against illegal gambling and football betting during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

Singapore’s Home Ministry said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) would conduct regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators, including those who assist gambling syndicates.

“To combat illegal online gambling, SPF issues directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act requiring online service providers to restrict access to illegal online gambling services and advertisements, including illegal football betting,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

SPF would also work with stakeholders to terminate local phone numbers used to advertise illegal gambling services and block bank accounts and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling, the ministry said.

Under the Gambling Control Act, all gambling activities in Singapore are illegal unless authorised, licensed or exempted.

According to the ministry, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) would intensify public education efforts during the World Cup season, while the National Crime Prevention Council would separately launch a public education campaign to raise awareness of the risks and penalties associated with illegal betting activities.

The campaign will include advertisements and banners online and in physical spaces, as well as the distribution of anti-illegal betting collateral at community events.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will feature 48 teams, the largest number in the prestigious tournament’s history since it was first held in Uruguay in 1930. — Bernama