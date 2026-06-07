KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A yacht caught fire at 11 Cove Drive in Singapore this morning, with the vessel fully engulfed by flames when firefighters responded.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.10am today.

SCDF said its land-based resources arrived at the scene within seven minutes and immediately deployed a water jet from the pontoon to fight the fire.

During the initial firefighting operation, the yacht began drifting away from its berth, prompting SCDF to deploy a marine vessel as part of the response.

The yacht later drifted from its berth during firefighting, prompting SCDF to deploy a marine vessel, before the fire was brought under control with no injuries reported. — Picture via Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force

SCDF said the fire has since been brought under control, with firefighters continuing to apply water and damp down the yacht.

No injuries were reported at the time of SCDF’s post.

According to CNA, ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove said in a note to members that smoke was detected from a vessel berthed at the marina at about 8am.

The marina said its onsite emergency response team was activated and SCDF was notified, before firefighting operations began.

“There are no reported injuries at this time, and we are working with the authorities to bring the situation under control,” the marina was quoted as saying, while advising members to avoid the affected area.

CNA reported that as of 10.30am, the vessel was still ablaze as firefighters directed water jets at it.