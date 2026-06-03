SINGAPORE, June 3 — Marine researchers have confirmed the presence of a previously unknown species of box jellyfish in waters off Sentosa, adding a new entry to one of the world’s most dangerous jellyfish families.

According to The Straits Times, the team — comprising scientists from Tohoku University in Japan and the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum and Tropical Marine Science Institute — said the species has been formally named Chironex blakangmati, a reference to Sentosa’s old Malay name, Pulau Blakang Mati. It is only the fourth species recognised within the Chironex genus, whose members are known for potent venom capable of causing fatal stings.

Early findings suggest the jellyfish is present in small numbers, with sightings described as infrequent. Researchers urged swimmers to take basic precautions, including wearing protective swimwear and using high‑visibility floats when venturing farther from shore.

The discovery followed genetic work that distinguished the species from Chironex yamaguchii, a similar‑looking jellyfish previously assumed to be present in Singapore. Scientists later identified a key anatomical difference: C. blakangmati lacks the pointed canals found on the perradial lappets of other Chironex species, confirming it as a separate lineage.

In the course of the study, the team also detected Chironex indrasaksajiae in Singapore for the first time — a species typically found in Thai waters. Researchers said the unexpected range extension underscores how little is known about box jellyfish distribution in the region.

Authorities continue to advise beachgoers to avoid contact with jellyfish, carry vinegar to neutralise stings and seek immediate medical attention if injured.