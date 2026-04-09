SINGAPORE, April 9 — Budget airline Scoot is adding new flights to Indonesia and increasing service to popular destinations, aiming to give travellers more options ahead of the school holidays.

From May 3, the Singapore Airlines subsidiary will operate twice-weekly flights to Belitung, an island off Sumatra famed for its striking rock formations and unspoilt beaches.

Economy fares start from S$99 (RM309) one-way.

Starting June 29, Scoot will fly three times a week to Pontianak, West Kalimantan’s capital known for its vibrant food scene, with one-way economy tickets from S$129, The Straits Times reported.

Flights will use the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, with schedules subject to regulatory approvals. The new routes bring Scoot’s network to 85 destinations across 18 countries and territories.

Chief executive Leslie Thng said the additions “enhance Scoot’s presence in Indonesia and strengthen the SIA Group’s connectivity through Singapore.”

Bookings open from April 9 via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and other channels.

Scoot will also increase weekly flights on several existing routes from April, including Phuket (17 to 21), Sibu (three to four), Okinawa (three to four), and Changsha (four to five).

From June, flights will also rise for Bali and Jakarta (28 to 35), Labuan Bajo (two to three), Lombok (four to 10), Manado (six to daily), and Vienna (three to four).

“These frequency increases respond to growing travel demand as school holidays approach,” Thng said.

“We remain committed to offering more choices and enjoyable journeys with Scoot.”