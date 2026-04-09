KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — The Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) has introduced the Bumiputera Sabah and Sarawak Scale-Up Fund (BSSF) as a strategic driver to accelerate the growth and scaling of Bumiputera companies in Sabah.

Teraju chief executive officer Junady Nawawi said the fund provides flexible financing support and guarantee mechanisms to improve access to capital and help local companies grow, particularly those in high-value growth sectors.

He said that introducing the programme to Sabah reflects Teraju’s commitment to ensuring that economic development is not concentrated solely in the Klang Valley but also benefits entrepreneurial communities in the state.

“This fund is more than financial assistance; it is a strategic scaling enabler designed to give companies room to grow faster and with greater confidence.

“In the context of Sabah, this value creation must align with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0 agenda led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor,” he said in his speech at the Teraju Aspirasi Outreach Sabah 2026 event here today.

Junady said Sabah has vast potential, especially in the Blue Economy sector, with projected marine yields of 491,000 tonnes worth RM3.25 billion a year.

He said Teraju is committed to ensuring Sabah’s Bumiputera entrepreneurs are not merely observers but key drivers in the maritime logistics supply chain, modern fisheries, and high-value aquaculture.

He also urged entrepreneurs in Sabah to be bold in shifting paradigms, including moving from competition to collaboration, and to consider mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Junady said Teraju is targeting 100 start-ups to benefit from BSSF, which could create around 500 new, high-quality job opportunities in the state.

In addition, he said Teraju aims to develop between five and ten Sabah-based scale-ups ready for public listing within the next five years.

“Close cooperation between the federal and state governments is the key to long-term prosperity. Together, we will prove that Sabah’s entrepreneurs are the driving force behind inclusive Madani economic growth,” he said. — Bernama