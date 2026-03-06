SINGAPORE, March 6 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot have prolonged cancellations of several Middle East services as fighting linked to the US-Israel war on Iran continues to disrupt regional air travel.

According to CNA, in an update yesterday, SIA said flights SQ494 (Singapore–Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai–Singapore) will remain cancelled until March 15, citing the “geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

Scoot also announced that flights TR596 (Singapore–Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah–Singapore) scheduled for March 9 and 10 will not operate.

The airline normally runs the Jeddah service four times weekly.

The affected routes have been suspended since February 28.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” the airline said.

Passengers impacted by the cancellations will be offered seats on alternative flights or may opt for a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets.

Travellers were also advised to update their contact details through the airline’s booking portal or subscribe to mobile alerts for flight updates.

The disruption comes as governments organise evacuations for citizens stranded in the Middle East.

Limited flights out of the United Arab Emirates resumed earlier this week, operated by long-haul carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The first aircraft carrying Singapore residents stranded in the region landed on Thursday morning.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang said Singapore will operate repatriation flights from Muscat, Oman, on Saturday and Sunday.

Roughly a quarter of Singaporeans who registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance have requested help returning home since the conflict escalated, she added.

Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said he had also contacted more than 40 Singaporean students studying in countries including Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to check on their safety.

The students were “safe, with minimal disruptions to their studies”, he said in a Facebook post.