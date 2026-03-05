MUAR, March 5 — A motorcyclist and his elderly pillion rider were killed after their motorcycle was rammed by a four-wheel-drive vehicle allegedly driven by a man under the influence at Jalan Rencong, Lenga here yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the 8.42 am crash occurred when a Ford Ranger driven by a 39-year-old man, who was found to be under the influence of drugs, veered into the opposite lane from the direction of Lenga.

He said the vehicle collided with the motorcycle ridden by Norman Ahmad, 47, with his uncle, Sa’at Kassim, 77, as pillion rider, causing both to suffer severe head and bodily injuries. They were pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF).

“Police found suspected drugs — 20 Eramin-5 pills weighing 5.15 grammes and 0.39 grammes of syabu — in the four-wheel-drive vehicle. A urine screening test also found the driver positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspect was arrested under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and Section 12(2)(A) and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement.

The suspect is being held at the Muar district police headquarters lock-up and will be brought before the Muar Magistrate’s Court for a remand application. — Bernama