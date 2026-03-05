NILAI, March 5 — Police arrested a 42-year-old Myanmar national early today to assist in the investigation into the murder of a female compatriot at a foreign workers’ hostel here last Monday.

Nilai police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the suspect, who was detained at about 12.55 am, admitted to slitting the victim’s throat with a knife.

The motive is believed to be linked to an RM10,000 debt owed to the victim, who had allegedly threatened to spread photos of the suspect and his girlfriend on Facebook if he failed to pay RM5,500 on the day of the incident, he said in a statement today.

Police also seized several items, including a black shirt, slippers, two mobile phones and a knife believed to have been used in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the suspect has been remanded to assist in investigations.

Earlier, police found the victim, believed to be in her 30s, unconscious and covered in blood on the hostel staircase after receiving a report at about 11.21 pm on Monday. — Bernama