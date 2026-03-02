SINGAPORE, March 2 — Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued travel advisories for citizens, advising them to defer travelling to 15 countries in the Middle East amid growing escalation in the region.

The affected countries include Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Palestinian Territories, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

“Due to the escalating security situation in the Middle East, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to the region,” the advisory stated on its official website yesterday.

MFA said Singapore travellers to the region could refer to the spokesperson comment issued by the ministry on February 28 for more information.

The ministry also encouraged Singaporeans who are currently in the Middle East to eRegister with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/. — Bernama