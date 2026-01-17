SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — About 60 students from River Valley Primary School have reported gastroenteritis symptoms since January 14, prompting an investigation into meals provided under Singapore’s newly introduced centralised kitchen meal model.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a joint statement that most affected pupils were in school yesterday and only a few remained at home, with none requiring hospital treatment, news outlet CNA reported.

River Valley Primary is among 13 schools that switched this month to the central kitchen meal model, in which a single caterer prepares and supplies meals to canteens as part of efforts to address a shortage of individual stallholders and keep food affordable and nutritious.

The canteen at the school is operated by Gourmetz, one of the vendors appointed by MOE to run school meals under the new model, which requires adherence to food safety and handling requirements set by SFA.

MOE has reiterated to Gourmetz the importance of maintaining strict food safety standards and complying with SFA’s regulations on food handling, cleanliness and hygiene.

In response to the outbreak, River Valley Primary has stepped up cleaning and sanitisation of the canteen and other areas including classrooms, corridors and stairwells.

Students have also been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to stay home if they feel unwell, while MOE and SFA continue to work closely to monitor food safety across all central kitchen providers.

Investigations into the cause of the gastroenteritis cases and the food safety protocols at the school are ongoing, as authorities emphasise that student well‑being and food safety remain top priorities.