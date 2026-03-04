KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said the appointment of PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman does not mean the Terengganu Menteri Besar will automatically be the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate.

According to Berita Harian, the Bersatu president said the question of who PN would nominate as prime minister if it wins the 16th General Election (GE16) is a separate matter and has not yet been discussed with PAS.

“That has not been discussed yet… when the matter arose previously and I was nominated (as prime minister), PAS leaders said no, they did not want to discuss it further… so I think that position still stands,” he was quoted as saying at the Bersatu headquarters on Monday.

An extraordinary PN Supreme Council meeting on February 22 appointed Ahmad Samsuri as the coalition’s new chairman after Muhyiddin stepped down from the post on December 30, 2025.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu had previously preferred for the coalition to be led by a party president, but respected PAS’ position in supporting Ahmad Samsuri for the role.

He added that the PN constitution does not require the chairman to be a party president, but states that the role should be filled by a more senior leader.