IPOH, March 4 —Two men were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Perak early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the first incident occurred on the road linking Ayer Tawar town to Bota.

An emergency call was received at 5.05 am involving a Perodua Myvi that had skidded and overturned near a traffic light junction.

"A fire engine from the Ayer Tawar Fire and Rescue Station arrived about five minutes later and found one man trapped in the driver’s seat, while another had been thrown from the vehicle.

"Both victims were local men in their 40s. The trapped driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics, while the second victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment,” Sabarodzi said in a statement.

The second crash near Padang Grus, Lenggong, also occurred around 5 am, involved a Nissan Navara four-wheel drive and a Toyota Unser SUV.

Sabarodzi said upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from the Lenggong station found two occupants of the Toyota Unser trapped and unconscious, while the driver of the Nissan Navara was not at the scene.

"The Toyota Unser driver, a 40-year-old local man, suffered a fractured shoulder, while his passenger, a 23-year-old Indonesian man, died at the scene,” he said. — Bernama