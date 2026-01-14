SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Former actor Edmund Chen was reportedly charged in court here today with a traffic offence linked to a road accident that allegedly caused grievous hurt to a motorcyclist.

Chen, whose legal name is Tan Kai Yuan, faces one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, according to Singapore’s The Straits Times.

Court papers reportedly stated the incident occurred at about 12.09pm on March 4, 2025, along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Central Expressway.

Chen is accused of slowing down unnecessarily, almost coming to a stop, before making an abrupt lane change to the right without keeping a proper lookout.

As a result, his car allegedly collided with a motorcycle that was overtaking, causing serious injuries to the rider, although details of the injuries were not disclosed.

The prosecution is reportedly seeking a fine of between S$3,000 and S$5,000, as well as a five-year driving ban, while Chen’s lawyers said he was prepared to plead guilty, but the prosecution was not ready to proceed.

Chen, 63, who is married to actress Xiang Yun, will return to court on January 29 to enter his plea.