KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Students in Singapore have demonstrated that artificial intelligence (AI) can be built by anyone, showing that with the right tools and community support, people can develop solutions that address real-world needs.

At the opening of the Codechella Singapore 2025 Grand Finale, ChatAndBuild Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Christel Buchanan said intelligence should be built by anyone, for everyone, and not confined to laboratories or large technology companies.

ChatAndBuild in a statement said over 200 students from 10 Singapore universities signed up for Codechella 2025 when registrations opened on Oct 6, including participants from medical, bioengineering, business, and digital media disciplines.

The participants were not limited to computer science backgrounds, underscoring that AI development is no longer exclusive to technical majors. Students built their projects virtually and shared prototypes across social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Judges selected 10 finalists, who then took part in a week-long mentorship programme with industry leaders focused on pitching, product design, and go-to-market strategy.

The three winning teams developed solutions based on challenges they encounter in daily life. Hera, built by five medical students from the National University of Singapore (NUS), is an AI-driven postpartum companion created after witnessing how mothers’ mental health is often overlooked in clinical care.

Meanwhile, solo builder Sidharth Rajesh from Singapore Management University (SMU) developed an AI-powered grading assistant that automates repetitive tasks while maintaining personalised feedback, addressing the long hours educators spend grading.

Another winning solution, Migrant Mate from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), built a multilingual AI application designed to help Singapore’s more than 900,000 migrant workers navigate financial matters, understand their rights, and build community.

Grand Finale brought together judges from organisations, including Google Cloud, Design Strategy Consulting, WeWork and ChatAndBuild, with collaboration from Lorong AI, Singapore’s AI community hub, and partners, including Singapore Global Network.

Codechella Singapore forms part of a broader global initiative, spanning Codechella Kids, which introduces AI literacy to young creators, and Codechella Sessions, which are expanding internationally. — Bernama