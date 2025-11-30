SINGAPORE, Nov 30 — A 73-year-old Malaysian woman has been arrested on suspicion of acting as a mule for a scam syndicate that impersonated government officials, with police seizing cash and gold bars worth about S$200,000 (RM640,000) from her.

The woman is believed to have been involved in at least three cases where scammers posed as officers from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), The Straits Times reported.

The arrest was made on Nov 24 after an alert employee at gold and silver dealer BullionStar on New Bridge Road noticed the woman loitering suspiciously outside the premises and called the police.

Officers from the Central Police Division responded and arrested the woman on the same day.

According to police, the scam syndicate’s modus operandi involved deceiving victims into believing that their bank accounts had been linked to money laundering activities, or that their personal information had been compromised.

The victims were then instructed to surrender their cash and valuables, including gold bars, to an “agent” for a supposed investigation.

They only realised they had been scammed when they failed to receive the promised refunds and the scammers became uncontactable.

Preliminary investigations suggest the arrested woman was tasked with collecting cash and gold from victims across Singapore.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and never transfer money or hand over valuables to unknown individuals.

They also reminded the public that genuine government officers will never ask people to transfer money, disclose banking details or install unverified mobile applications over the phone.

Investigations into the woman’s activities are ongoing.