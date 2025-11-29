SINGAPORE — A fire broke out late this morning at a coffeeshop in Telok Blangah Heights, a residential area in southern Singapore, forcing about 80 people to evacuate and sending one person to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights at around 11.10am, where several stalls inside the coffeeshop were found ablaze.

"SCDF extinguished the flames using three water jets," it said in a Facebook post

Seven people were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation, with one taken to Singapore General Hospital for further treatment.

Police and SCDF personnel evacuated residents and patrons from the area as a precaution.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A video shared on social media showed plumes of dark smoke rising as the fire spread through several stalls.