SINGAPORE, Nov 24 — A 72-year-old male motorcyclist has died after colliding with a tipper truck on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE), near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit.

According to Mothership.sg, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at around 8.55am on November 22.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old tipper truck driver involved is assisting authorities with the ongoing investigation.

Footage shared on Facebook pages SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) and Beh Chia Lor showed a blue police tent and the motorcycle in the expressway’s rightmost lane, with a police car and van at the scene.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.