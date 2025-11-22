SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — A preschool teacher who allegedly abused three babies under her care has been prohibited from working in any preschool in Singapore, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) confirmed yesterday.

The Straits Times reported that the teacher faces charges of ill-treating three infants aged between eight and 13 months.

Prosecutors allege that on September 23, 2024, the woman force-fed a 12-month-old girl as well as striking the child on the face and back.

Just two days later, she allegedly stuffed a bib into the mouth of an eight-month-old baby, placing a blanket over the child’s face.

On the same afternoon, she is also accused of hitting the hand of a 10-month-old and dropping the bumper chair the infant was sitting.

ECDA said in a statement that the pre-school was alerted to allegations of the teacher's misconduct.

The pre-school fired the teacher on September 26 after reviewing CCTV footage and then reported the incidents to ECDA the following day.