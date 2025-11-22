KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malaysia, through the state of Selangor, is looking forward to host a spectacular Islamic Solidarity Games in 2029.

Olympic Council of Malaysia Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali said the council hopes to work closely with Selangor and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) to host the Games enriched with the renowned Malaysian hospitality as it represents a historic milestone for the Islamic sports movement in Malaysia.

"On behalf of OCM president and Olympic Council of Asia vice president for Southeast Asia zone Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to ISSA, under the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Turki Al-Faisal, for entrusting Malaysia and the state of Selangor with the honour of hosting the seventh Islamic Solidarity Games in 2029,” he said in a statement.

ISSA had awarded the hosting rights for the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2029 to Malaysia and Selangor during its 14th general assembly on Oct 8.

Meanwhile, a symbolic handover ceremony was conducted during the closing ceremony of the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games at the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.

During the final segment of the closing ceremony, Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) vice president and chairman of the supreme organizing committee of the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games Prince Fahd Jalawi Abdulaziz Musaed handed the ISSA Flag to Prince Abdulaziz.

Subsequently, Prince Abdulaziz presented the ISSA Flag to the Selangor State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi and Mohd Nasir, which officially marked the handover of the responsibility to host the next Islamic Solidarity Games. — Bernama