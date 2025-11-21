SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — A preschool teacher in Singapore has been charged with ill-treating three babies under her care, in what authorities describe as the latest in a troubling series of abuse cases in early-childhood centres.

According to Singapore-based media organisation CNA, the 36-year-old Singaporean — whose name was redacted from court documents to protect the children’s identities — was handed three charges yesterday relating to separate incidents last September.

A gag order also shields the location of the preschool.

Prosecutors allege that on September 23, 2024, the woman force-fed a 12-month-old girl “until she vomited” between 12.03pm and 12.07pm. She is also accused of striking the child on the face and back.

Two days later, at about 5pm, she allegedly stuffed a bib into the mouth of an eight-month-old baby and placed a blanket over the child’s face.

In a separate incident that same afternoon, around 5.30pm, she is accused of hitting the hand of a 10-month-old and dropping the bumper chair the infant was sitting in “from knee height”.

The teacher did not indicate how she intends to plead. She was offered bail of S$15,000 (RM48,000), and the case is expected to be heard again in December.

If convicted of ill-treating a child under her care, she faces up to eight years in prison, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.

CNA reports that the Early Childhood Development Agency has been contacted for comment.

The case adds to a disturbing pattern of offences in Singapore’s preschool sector. In July, a former teacher who deliberately tripped a toddler was jailed.

Earlier this month, a preschool cook received a jail sentence for molesting toddlers during naptime, while another former teacher was convicted in October of ill-treating a two-year-old girl.