SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — Singapore has announced targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on four Israeli men accused of carrying out “egregious acts of extremist violence” against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, in a rare move underscoring the city-state’s growing concern over escalating settler attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the measures, imposed with immediate effect today, apply to Meir Mordechai Ettinger, Elisha Yered, Ben-Zion Gopstein and Baruch Marzel. CNA first reported the announcement.

In a statement, the MFA said the men’s actions were “unlawful and undermine and jeopardise prospects for a two-state solution”.

It reiterated Singapore’s longstanding position that Israeli settlements in the West Bank “are illegal under international law”, adding that their expansion “will make it much harder to arrive at a viable two-state solution”.

As “a firm supporter of international law and the two-state solution”, Singapore opposed any unilateral attempt “to change facts on the ground through acts that are illegal under international law”, the ministry said.

It also urged the Israeli government “to restrain acts of settler violence and to hold the perpetrators accountable”.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had signalled the move in September, telling parliament that Singapore intended to sanction leaders of radical right-wing settler groups responsible for violence against Palestinians.

He cautioned at the time that such measures should not be expected to alter realities on the ground.

“It’s often more a statement of principle and expression of disapproval,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

“I wouldn’t bank that, historically, any set of sanctions has been decisive in its own way.

“I’m not saying that we entered into sanctions lightly. It is, for us, a major statement, but I don’t want to overstate its impact.”