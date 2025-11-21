SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — Singapore’s history-making Lions touched down at Changi Airport to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday — and to news that they will pocket a staggering S$2 million (RM6.35 million) following their dramatic Asian Cup qualifying win over Hong Kong.

According to media reports, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Forrest Li delivered the headline-grabbing announcement during a media doorstop shortly after the team arrived home, fresh from their gritty 2-1 comeback in front of a hostile crowd at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium the night before.

Li, beaming as fans roared their support in the arrivals hall, said the payout was simply recognition for a squad that had lifted national pride to new heights.

“You deserve it, and you should be rewarded,” he told the players, adding that the entire team “deserved” the payout and that there would be a “big reward” for delivering a breakthrough moment for Singapore football.

Supporters packed the airport to greet the returning side, even springing a birthday surprise on captain Hariss Harun as the celebrations carried on well past midnight.

The win marks the first time Singapore have ever qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, a milestone powered by goals from Shawal Anuar and Ilhan Fandi, who combined to overturn Hong Kong’s early lead and send Singapore into dreamland.

The Lions will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027 for the next stage of the tournament — but for now, they return to a nation buzzing with pride, a jubilant homecoming, and a multi-million-dollar reward that underscores just how seismic their achievement was.