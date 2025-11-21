SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — At least S$6,000 (RM19,000) has vanished into the hands of scammers since October as fraudulent concert ticket listings targeting Blackpink’s upcoming Singapore dates continue to circulate, according to a police advisory cited by The Straits Times.

The Singapore Police Force said yesterday that at least 11 reports have been filed involving bogus ticket sales tied to the K-pop supergroup’s highly anticipated Deadline world tour.

Blackpink are set to light up Singapore’s National Stadium with three back-to-back shows on November 28, 29 and 30.

According to police, victims were lured through social platforms and resale listings on Telegram, Carousell, Xiaohongshu, Facebook Messenger and TikTok.

Fraudsters typically dangled “tickets” alongside screenshots or videos of fabricated receipts and booking confirmations, convincing fans they were legitimate.

In several cases, scammers insisted the supposed sales were “time-sensitive” or that tickets were in “limited quantity,” pushing buyers to pay quickly.

After payment, victims were told their tickets would be delivered later.

When nothing arrived, scammers claimed they had not received the funds and requested additional payments.

Many buyers realised they had been duped only after the sellers went silent or disappeared entirely.

Authorities stressed that all official Blackpink Singapore tickets are sold exclusively through Ticketmaster — and cannot be transferred or resold under the event’s terms and conditions.

Anyone who turns up at the Singapore Sports Hub with resale tickets “will be turned away… with no refund,” the police warned.

The Straits Times reported that Ticketmaster issues tickets only through buyers’ accounts, usually about two weeks before showtime, and “will never issue tickets through e-mail,” a key detail meant to stop phishing attempts.

In alignment with Meta policies, Facebook Marketplace bans content advertising the sale or trade of event tickets.

Singapore police said they have also reached out to Carousell, Facebook Marketplace and TikTok to remove resale listings tied to Blackpink’s concerts.