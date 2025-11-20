SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — A Singapore minister says he “should have been more respectful” after calling Hong Kong football players and fans “idiots” following a decisive 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

David Neo’s remarks sparked criticism and overshadowed Singapore’s 2-1 win in Hong Kong, which took them to the continent’s top competition for the first time since 1984.

Neo congratulated the Singapore team in the changing room after today’s game, calling the result “fantastic”, according to a video clip posted on Instagram by one of the players.

“You (were) pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots, end up players... they also played like idiots, but you all played like lions,” Neo said.

Neo, the acting minister for culture, community and youth, later said he regretted the remarks.

“Indeed, I probably should have been more respectful,” he wrote on Instagram in response to a comment on there condemning his remarks.

“I take back what I said. The Hong Kong team was really tough and their fans were fully behind them. That’s something we should respect, and let’s also get behind our Lions.”

Singapore’s nickname is the Lions.

Neo’s ministry today did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Hong Kong’s football association also did not respond to a similar request. — AFP