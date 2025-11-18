SINGAPORE, Nov 18 — A Malaysian man was charged today with allegedly overseeing a Cambodia-based scam call centre that targeted victims in Singapore.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, faces one count under the Organised Crime Act for conduct said to have facilitated cheating offences. Court documents state he allegedly managed operations at a Phnom Penh call centre linked to a syndicate in Singapore.

The report qouted police as saying Goh was deported from Cambodia and is believed to be part of the group behind government official impersonation scams.

The syndicate is suspected of carrying out at least 438 cases involving losses of more than S$41 million (RM131.5 million).

The operation was run out of a scam compound in Phnom Penh and was disrupted in a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cambodian National Police in September.

Goh was arrested in Malaysia after his deportation and handed over to SPF.

CNA also stated, his charge comes a day after two Singaporeans were charged for allegedly acting as scam callers in Cambodia.

He has been remanded. If convicted, he faces up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

Police said 31 suspects, including Singaporeans and Malaysians, remain at large, among them alleged ringleader Ng Wei Liang.