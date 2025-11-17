SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — An Australian man who charged at singer-actress Ariana Grande during a movie premiere at Universal Studios Singapore was jailed for nine days today.

The Straits Times reported that Johnson Wen, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a public nuisance.

The court heard that Wen arrived in Singapore on Nov 11 on a 90-day social visit pass to attend the premiere of Wicked: For Good and enjoy a holiday.

During the premiere on Nov 13, Wen caused a commotion by jumping over a barricade as cast members walked the yellow carpet between 7pm and 7.10pm.

He reached Grande, jumped up and down, and put his arm around her.

Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo intervened, stepping between Wen and the singer, before security guards apprehended him.