SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — A Singaporean woman claims to have had the “worst” private hire vehicle (PHV) experience ever after encountering a belligerent driver who did not follow the GPS route, took her into a couple of cul-de-sacs and ended the trip by telling her to “go to hell”.

It started with the woman, identified only as Lydia, sharing her solo Tada ride on TikTok that has since gone viral, prompting the company to suspend the driver’s account from service.

Inside the car, Lydia said the driver asked if there was a shortcut to her destination, to which she replied that she was unsure.

The driver then decided to turn into a car park, upon which Lydia informed him that it led to an enclave of landed properties based on her past experience, but he allegedly said, “let’s just try”.

The driver then drove towards a dead-end twice.

At the second dead-end, he told her that they had arrived at the destination.

Lydia noticed the driver had stopped in front of some landed properties, while her GPS showed she was still some distance away.

“So, unless I can walk through people’s landed houses, or [the] uncle can barge through other people’s houses, I don’t think I’ll be able to get where I’m supposed to be,” she said.

She added that she checked her map app and realised it would be a 20-minute walk, so she informed the driver it was not the correct location.

@lydearlyy i literally still feel the anxiety while posting this. i dont mean to throw shade at the platform and this is according to my own experience. in my opinion, this is my worst PHV experience ever and i could not record the whole thing smoothky bc i was also checking GPS to guide him how to get me to my destination. but honestly i feel that this whole thing eas damn uncalled for and it felt so DANGEROUS??? #tiktoksg #fypsg #taxi #driver #drama original sound - lydia | travel- lydia | travel

The driver then repeatedly asked where she wanted him to take her.

She told him to drive her to her destination, offering alternatives in case his GPS was not working.

But the driver appeared to get frustrated and his words and tone turned harsher:

“Then you want me to drive you around? Who the hell are you?”

“[You] only pay me a few dollars... You treat me like what, your chauffeur?”

He also accused Lydia of entering the wrong destination address, to which she denied after checking her app.

At one point, he could be heard saying in the TikTok clip: “Do you want me to endanger your life?”

Towards the end of the ride, the driver missed a turn, so Lydia told him to drop her off by the side of the road.

The driver accused her of lying to him, and Lydia added that he also told her to “go to hell”.

While she did not reveal the platform in her video, Lydia mentioned in the comments that the driver was working under Tada, a ride-hailing platform operating in Singapore that offers private hire and delivery services.

She said she reported the incident to Tada, but all she received were what she felt were “template emails”.

She ended the video by vowing never to use Tada again.

Tada responded in the comments, sharing that the driver’s account has been placed on hold.

“We have currently placed the driver’s account on hold, as we take a closer look at what happened and ensure it is properly addressed. Your feedback matters to us, and we appreciate you sharing it with us,” the company said.