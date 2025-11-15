SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched a nationwide consultation exercise to gather views from public transport users as it prepares to refresh its Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP).

The Straits Times reported that Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow announced the initiative at the Caring Commuter Week 2025 launch event at Our Tampines Hub.

Calling it LTA’s largest outreach exercise to date, Siow said, “I hope that more Singaporeans will feel a sense of ownership and work with the LTA as partners to shape the future of transport.”

The consultation will run for 12 months and aims to update LTMP 2040 to reflect an ageing population and changing travel patterns.

LTA said the sessions will review priorities in light of emerging needs, including developments located farther from existing transport nodes.

The authority will also seek views on the impact of technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles, and explore ways to improve safety and inclusivity in walking, cycling and public transport.

Siow emphasised that empathy is key to building a caring commuting culture.

He cited feedback from passengers in Choa Chu Kang who wanted shorter journey times but objected to removing bus stops near their homes.

He also noted that mothers with strollers face difficulties when bus captains ask them to fold strollers on crowded buses to make space for wheelchair users.

“This situation occurs when the bus is full, and there is a wheelchair user already on the bus who has no alternative,” he said.

Siow added that public transport should ideally provide space for both strollers and wheelchairs, but when this is not possible, passengers should show understanding.

“That’s why conversations are so important. When people share their experiences and perspectives, and listen to one another... that’s where we can find common ground,” he said.

LTA will hold face-to-face and online dialogues and has launched a refreshed LTMP webpage to support sign-ups.

The authority will also engage schools, community groups, industry partners and other stakeholders through talks, competitions and activities.

The last LTMP consultation in 2018 involved more than 7,400 Singaporeans and shaped LTMP 2040, which proposed an inclusive, “car-lite” vision with most peak-hour journeys under 45 minutes.

Measures from LTMP 2040 now being implemented include rail network expansion, more cycling paths, upgraded transport infrastructure and a shift to cleaner-energy vehicles.

At the November 15 event, Siow also launched the Young ChangeMakers — Caring SG Commuters Grant, which will provide up to S$7,000 (RM22,2800 in seed funding for youth-led projects promoting a caring commuting culture.

Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng joined Siow to present awards to 16 individuals and three organisations recognised for contributions to building a more caring commuting culture.

Siow said transport is not just about efficiency.

“It is whether we are moving together as one people,” he said.